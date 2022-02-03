Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $3,600.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,830.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,829.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,002.02 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $418,092,111. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

