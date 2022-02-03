Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,375.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,824.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,813.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

