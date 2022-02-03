Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $3,056.00 and last traded at $2,979.87, with a volume of 74821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,752.88.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,824.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,813.98.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

