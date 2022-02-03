Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,813.98.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

