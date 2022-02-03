Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,485 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.