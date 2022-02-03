AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 731,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,329,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,995 shares of company stock worth $54,249,442 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 242,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

