Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 24.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amcor by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,216,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 222,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amcor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,283,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 510,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

