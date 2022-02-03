Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

