American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,997,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,148,000 after buying an additional 387,380 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,776,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,432,000 after buying an additional 869,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

