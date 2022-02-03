American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $40,960,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $123.13 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.04.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.