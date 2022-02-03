American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Interface worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Interface by 78,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TILE. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.