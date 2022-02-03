American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMR shares. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

