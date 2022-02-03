American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 137,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPH opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,295. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

