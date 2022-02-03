American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,412 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $189.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

