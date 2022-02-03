American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84. 7,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

