American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Laureen Seeger Sells 30,808 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXP opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

