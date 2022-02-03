American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 294,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,891. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Superconductor by 71.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Superconductor by 73.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.