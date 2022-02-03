AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.05

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.05 and last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 2334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,143 shares of company stock worth $21,041,023. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

