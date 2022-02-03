Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 4,022 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $88.14 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

