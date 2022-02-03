Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

