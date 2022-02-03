Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NFLX opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

