AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.24-$1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.44. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

