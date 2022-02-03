Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.18% from the company’s current price.

AMLX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

