Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $597.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

