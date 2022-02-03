Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,172 shares of company stock worth $55,000,712 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $16.06 on Thursday, reaching $381.85. 1,043,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.55.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.