Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $211.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.00 million and the highest is $211.80 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $909.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $844.45 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NRZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 5,153,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,036. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

