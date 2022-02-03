Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $667.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.44 million to $672.10 million. Transocean reported sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $9,879,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 499.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.43 on Monday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.30.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

