Analysts Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $817.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

