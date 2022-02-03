Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT at C$14.39

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CSH.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.21. 95,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 766.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.