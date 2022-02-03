Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Target Price at $16.63

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

CMRX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,542. The company has a market capitalization of $467.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

