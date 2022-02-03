Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after acquiring an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,193,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,974,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

