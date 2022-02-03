Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $29.33

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

WW International stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 125,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $840.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $4,791,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

