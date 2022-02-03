Analyzing Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TETRA Technologies and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Pengrowth Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.99 -$51.14 million $0.71 4.17 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 25.51% -10.41% -1.64% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

