Analyzing Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turing and Evolving Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 8.72 $79.28 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $26.35 million 0.92 $640,000.00 $0.06 32.84

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turing and Evolving Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turing currently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Turing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Evolving Systems 2.55% 15.43% 7.46%

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

