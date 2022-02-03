Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 63,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,458 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $11.04.

AVXL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 172,594 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $801.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.