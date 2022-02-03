Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Andritz has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.69.
About Andritz
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.