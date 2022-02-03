Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Andritz has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

