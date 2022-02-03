Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGLOY shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 80,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,593. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

