Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.76 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.71. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $444.16 on Thursday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

