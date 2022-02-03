Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,666.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449,829 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

