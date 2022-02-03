Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. 1,940,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,171. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 46.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

