Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.66). 4,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.80).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £156.78 million and a P/E ratio of 89.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 617.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £8,999.70 ($12,099.62).

About Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

