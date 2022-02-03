ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 506,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Shares of ARC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 8,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,997. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.12%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $604,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.