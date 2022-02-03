ArcelorMittal (MT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

