ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $29.66

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $30.95. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 58,590 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $8,930,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $196,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

