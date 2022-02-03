ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,387,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

NYSE:MT opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.