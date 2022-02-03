Ares Management Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

CRC stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.