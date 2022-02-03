Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 8.7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 68,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 133,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48.
Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
