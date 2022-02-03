Arizona State Retirement System Buys 230 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $600,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 292.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $184.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.24. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

