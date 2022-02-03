Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,066,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $99.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

