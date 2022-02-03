Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.77 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,807 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 973,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $105,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151,751 shares of company stock valued at $121,473,687. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

